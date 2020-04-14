EACC Now Investigating Bungoma County Officials Who Purchased Jerrycans For Ksh10,000 Each

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is now investigating how Bungoma County spent Ksh6.9 million in just a single day to purchase equipment to fight Coronavirus (Covid-19).

According to new revelations, jerrycans that were to be used as handwashing tanks were purchased at Ksh10,000 each.

EACC reveals that suppliers were paid in cash on March 18, with nine cheques of Ksh776,223 each drawn from the county’s account at Kenya Commercial Bank.

“The big withdrawals are very suspect and are in violation of public procurement law. Anything above Ksh10,000 requires tendering and we don’t withdraw cash to pay suppliers. The money should be wired,” said a manager at EACC Bungoma office as quoted by the Nation.

The money was traced to have been received by Carolyne Nabalayo, Kizito Wabwile, Noel Nalyaka, Kevin Namulala, Pamela Serut, Martin Nyongesa and three hospital employees.

Previously, governor Wycliffe Wangamati had claimed that the 600 handwashing jerrycans were donated, but was unable to name the donnars.

“We have acquired the following and are being stored at Mabanga Farmers Training Centre: 600 bottles of sanitisers; 600 bottles of hand washing soap; 600 units of 20-litre taped jerrycans and 20,000 information flyers,” Wangamati’s adviser Ms Carolyne Buyela was quoted according to minutes of a meeting held on March 23.

Previously, Kahawa Tungu revealed that the jerrycans were bought at Ksh1,400, meaning the difference could have been pocketed by gluttonous county officials.

The Ksh6.9 million had been borrowed from Bungoma County Referral Hospital as revealed by this desk.

The governor has been dodging County Assembly summons to explain the expenditures, blaming it on the current situation of Covid-19.

