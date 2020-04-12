Not Yet Over For Governor Anne Waiguru As Anti-graft Agency Comes Knocking

The battle is not yet over for Kirinyaga governor Anne Mumbi Waiguru, as the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) comes knocking days after impeachment motion was dropped.

The governor is being investigated for conflict of interest in awarding a Ksh50 million tender, as well as awarding MCAs allowances for fictitious trips.

Investigations will commence immediately after the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic is contained, according to EACC Central region manager Charles Rasugu.

The investigations will rope in a former acting speaker, who is said to have a role in the graft allegtions.

Read: Chaos As Alleged Kirinyaga Deputy Governor’s Supporters Clash With Waiguru’s

“The reports came when we had scaled down our operations due to coronavirus. We cannot go to Kirinyaga to get the files. We are reviewing the reports and will act accordingly. It is said the acting speaker was involved in transactions he had no powers to conduct. We will read the laws on powers of an acting speaker,” Mr Rasugu said.

This comes a day after seven Members of Kirinyaga County Assembly (MCAs) who had earlier sought to impeach Governor Anne Waiguru backed down and asked for forgiveness.

The MCAs reportedly accompanied the governor for a Coronavirus (COVID-19) sensitization mission and opted to seek forgiveness claiming they had been misled.

For instance, John Gatari, the Kangai Ward MCA indicated that they changed their mind after Jubilee Party disapproved of the move.

Instead, the tables have turned against Majority leader James Murang’o who is now the target of the MCAs to be ousted. Murang’o had allegedly refused to listen to party leadership, retaining the stand to impeach Waiguru.

Read: 7 Kirinyaga MCAs Who Sought To Impeach Waiguru Ask For Forgiveness

“It is no longer tenable for you to lead Government business in the county assembly, we find this behavior of refusing to listen to the party headquarters to be gross misconduct as articulated in article 13 of the party constitution,” said Jubilee party Secretary General Raphael Tuju in a letter to the County Assembly.

The motion to impeach Waiguru had been tabled by Mutira MCA Kinyua Wangui, citing gross violation of the Constitution, abuse of office and gross misconduct.

“The County assembly NOW resolves to remove Hon. Anne Mumbi (herein referred to as the County Governor) from the office of the county governor of Kirinyaga, pursuant to Article 181 (1) (a) & (c) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, Section 33 of the County Governments Act, 2012 and the County Assembly Standing Order. No 58,” read the motion in part.

The MCA accuses Ms Waiguru of deliberately refusing, failing and/or neglecting delivery of services for the financial year 2018- 2019, in what she refers as gross violation of the constitution.

Read: Waiguru, Sabina Chege Should Apologise To Kikuyus Over Narok BBI Rally – City Pastor

“That the governor’s failure to comply with Section 30 (2) (f), (j) and (k) of the County Government Act 2012 not only undermines the power and the authority of the County assembly to offer oversight and approve various developmental plans but also greatly clogs the wheels of the Wanjiku’s oriented development in Kirinyaga County,” she says.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu