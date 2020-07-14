EACC Seeks To Introduce New Evidence In Sirisia MP John Waluke’s Graft Case

The Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) has sought to table new evidence to further prove Erad Supplies and General Contractors Ltd used forged documents to defraud the State.

According to the Standard, EACC now wants the Court of Appeal to allow it file new evidence linking Sirisia MP John Waluke and his co-convict Grace Wakhungu to the maize fraud.

In the same account of events, the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) asked Justices Martha Koome, Jamila Mohammed and Gatembu Kairu to allow them to file a judgement by the Magistrate’s court that found Waluke and Wakhungu guilty of fraud.

NCPB lawyer Mohamed Nyaoga indicates that the evidence showing that Erad directors cooked documents to demand compensation for losses and maize storage fees was not available by the time Justice Njagi was hearing the case.

“That material is very crucial to the appellant (NCPB). In the last month, there was a conviction of the directors of the first respondent (Erad). The conviction was out of additional evidence which EACC wants to adduce here,” said Nyaoga.

Last month, the MP was sentenced alongside Grace Wakhungu after being found guilty of Sh314 million maize scam and were fined Sh721 million and Sh700 million respectively.

Waluke will spend a cumulative jail term of 67 years in the maize fraud case if he fails to raise the said fine.

In an interview with a local publication last week, DPP Noodin Haji revealed that the State and anti-corruption agencies are set to monitor the contributions to Sirisia MP John Waluke’s Sh1 billion fine.

Haji and EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak stated that they would look into the sources contributing the money to ensure they were not proceeds of crime. For instance, the funds have to come from legitimate sources as the state cannot allow proceeds of crimes to be used to free graft suspects.

"If they seek to pay, we will question where the money is coming from," said Haji.