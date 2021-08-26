EACC Goes After Chuka University VC Who Studied In Russia After Scoring Es in His A-levels

The Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) is investigating the validity of academic papers held by Chuka Unversity vice-chancellor Prof Erastus Nyaga Njoka after it emerged that he might have acquired them illegally.

Prof Njoka holds a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Agriculture (special Zootechny, animal products production technology) from Patrice Lumumba People’s Friendship University in Russia acquired in 1993.

He also holds a Masters of Science in Animal Husbandry degree acquired in 1990 from the same institution. He also claims that he did a postgraduate diploma in research in the same university.

His studies abroad were sponsored by the government of Kenya through a scholarship programme in the 1980s.

However, according to a letter from the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC), Prof Njoka could not qualify for the programme since he failed in his Kenya Advanced Certificate of Education (KACE) – popularly known as A-levels.

Njoka scored Es in Biology and Geography, an O(fail) in Chemistry and managed grade 8 in the general paper according to KNEC.

During the 7-hour grilling in the EACC offices in Isiolo, it emerged that most of his documents were not certified and he was unable to produce the original invitation letter to Russia.

Instead, he produced a copy of the letter which EACC suspect was forged, after a complainant produced the original letter that was not in Njoka’s name.

“The detectives are looking at the possibility of the copy he presented being a fake as they hold a complainant who had approached them has the original and what Njoka has is what he stole from him, and went to study with,” says a source.

Even as EACC looks into the matter, it has also emerged that Patrice Lumumba People’s Friendship University is yet to give a position on the matter.

The professor has now been directed to provide the original he used to go to Russia and the letter of scholarship he got from the Ministry of Education.

