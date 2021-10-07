EACC, DPP Respond to Citizen TV Over Stalled KEMSA Saga Probe

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has denied stalling investigations into the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) saga of 2020.

In a statement, Deputy DPP Emily Kamau said the office of the DPP is collaborating with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to conclude the matter.

Ms Kamau was responding to a report by Citizen TV that indicated that the DPP is yet to return the Kemsa case file to EACC a year later.

The anti-corruption commission had forwarded the file to the DPP recommending charges against six Kemsa officials.

But according to the Citizen TV report, the DPP is yet to return the file to EACC, claims Ms Kamau has dismissed.

“The reporting by Citizen TV was inaccurate, malicious and misleading, as it is obvious a lot of work has been going on in the Kemsa probe,” she said.

“The ODPP wishes to clarify that the only files retained by the DPP in any investigations are a duplicate file and that the same does not in any way stall ongoing investigations.”

On its part, the anti-graft agency said the file was in their custody and officers drawn from the EACC and DPP were working together.

“Reference is made to a news report featured on Citizen TV yesterday 6.10.2021 during the 9 pm news regarding the status of the KEMSA investigation,” said EACC

“EACC wishes to clarify that whereas statutory reports indicate that the investigation files were forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), they have in the intervening period been returned to EACC to address points raised by the DPP. A team comprising officers from both agencies is currently working on the matter.”

While returning the file in October last year, DPP Noordin Haji cited gaps in the investigations as one the reasons why he could not prefer charges against the six.

“Having carefully analysed the report by the Team and considering the requirements for a strong and successful prosecution, I have come to the same conclusion that the identified areas should be covered by the EACC,” said Haji.

“Accordingly, the inquiry file has been returned to the EACC to cover the areas identified for further investigations.”

