EACC Distances Itself From Arror, Kimwarer Dams Scandal Investigations

The Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) has distanced itself from investigations that unearthed the Arror and Kimwarer dams saga.

This comes months after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji dropped charges against former PS Kamau Thuge, and instead turned him into a state witness.

On Wednesday, EACC Vice-chairperson Sophia Lepuchirit told the Senate that the investigations were done by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Ms Lepuchirit held that the PS should not have been left off the hook, since a PS has the authority to incur expenditure.

“EACC had nothing to do with the investigations. We have also discussed among ourselves how the PS, who has the authority to incur expenditure, was let off while a CS, who has no financial portfolio, is still facing charges,” she said.

Read: CMC Di Ravenna Now Demanding Ksh11 Billion For Cancelled Arror And Kimwarer Dams Projects

Thuge is among 52 witnesses set to testify against former Treasury CS Henry Rotich who is accused of aiding a Ksh11 billion irregular offshore payment to an Italian insurance firm, SACE, entangled in a suspect loan deal to finance the construction of the dams.

The construction of the dams was supposed to start in December 2017, but has since stalled. The dams in Elgeyo Marakwet County ware purposed for production of hydro-electricity and irrigation within the said region to mitigate perennial challenges of drought, boost food production and increase electricity megawatts to the national grid.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu