EACC Detectives Raid Kemsa Offices In Irregular Tenders Probe

Detectives attached to the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) on Wednesday morning raided Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) headquarters on Commercial Street, Nairobi in the ongoing probe over alleged embezzlement of Covid-19 funds.

The detectives sealed the gates and locked employees inside the premises.

Visitors from outside were also not allowed into the premises as the detectives who arrived in two vans went about their business.

The officers carted away computers from the reception and other offices under tight security.

Kemsa is accused of having procured Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) at a double market price leading to a loss of billions.

Already, KEMSA CEO Jonah Mwangi Manjari, Head of Procurement Charles Juma and Commercial Director Eliud Mureithi have been suspended to pave way for a probe into the fraud allegations.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the agency procured items worth Ksh7.8 billion against the agreed budget of Ksh750 million.

The raid comes a day after the agency’s board members were grilled for hours over the award of multi-billion irregular tenders that left the agency stuck with goods worth Ksh6.2 billion that they are seeking to sell at a loss.

Kahawa Tungu understands that EACC is also expected to grill several politicians whose companies have been linked to the Kemsa scandal.

Following outcry from members of the public and leaders over the alleged theft at Kemsa President Uhuru Kenyatta on August 26 ordered investigative agencies to conclude investigations within 21 days.

