EACC Detectives, Armed Officers Raid Sonko’s Upper Hill Office

Detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission together with armed police officers have raided Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s Upper Hill offices.

According to Star, drama ensued as the detectives positioned their vehicles at the entrance of the premises and used it to scale the gate as well as access the compound.

Apparently, the governor’s aides were already in the compound after being tipped off about the impending raid thus repulsed.

The situation escalated into a three-hour standoff forcing the detectives to leave the premises without accomplishing their mission.

Notably, the detectives are said to have indicated that they were on a search mission to access the exact measurements of the plot that is surrounded by controversies and currently under probe.

The detectives produced a search warrant dated June 23, 2020, issued to the EACC investigative officer, Christine Nthiga.

Earlier in May, Sonko’s woes heightened after the EACC went after his Sh500 million property in Upper Hill.

Reports indicated that the property which was a deal between the Kenya railways Pension scheme and the Governor had exposed antics of corruption.

The property which is located along Matumbato Road, right behind the five-star Radisson Blu Hotel was said to have been purchased by Sonko family at Sh498.5 million. The contract is reported to have been inked last year, April 30, where embattled Sonko made the payment of Sh144.6 million in just one week.

The new controversy surrounding the said property indicates that the land was undervalued. For instance, the deal was between Sonko and former team of trustees of Kenya Railways staff retirement benefits scheme—Corporate and Trust Pension Services Ltd managing on behalf of Kenya Railways retirees.

Further, the contracts of the trustees reportedly expired three months after the property was sold in July last year.

EACC boss Twalib Mbarak reportedly wrote to the Scheme’s acting CEO Victoria Mulwa to avail at least eight sets of documents regarding the property by Wednesday. Mulwa is expected to be grilled on the same day at Integrity Centre.

“We hereby also invite your Ag. CEO for an interview and statement recording on the same date 6th May, 2020,” Mbarak wrote.

The documents needed by the EACC included the tender documents, payment documents, sale agreements, minutes of tender committee, approved subdivision and the main title deed.

In his defence, the besieged governor indicated that he acquired the property legally and linked his recent woes to Nairobi politics adding that the probe by the EACC has been necessitated by his stand on terminating the deed of transfer of functions to the National Government.

