EACC Chair Nominee Bishop Oginde is Worth Sh170 Million

“It comprises of houses that we are letting out, our own house where we live, some land that we have here and there, and other investments in other insurances on so on.”

The EACC chair nominee said that he was moved by prayer to apply for the position, which resulted in his nomination by President William Ruto.

“When this position came up, many people who knew what I have came to me and asked me to apply, I was not very enthusiastic about it, but after praying about it I thought why not,” he said.

Bishop Oginde’s nomination was announced on March 11, 2023, following recommendation by the Public Service Commission (PSC).

“His Excellency Hon. William Samoei Ruto has on the recommendation of the Public Service Commission, nominated Bishop (Dr.) David Adang Oginde for appointment as the Chairperson of the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission,” said the head of state in a statement by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei.

According to Ruto, Bishop Oginde is well-known for his honesty, integrity, and persistent efforts to advance morality and virtue in society. He is also well-respected both locally and internationally.

“If the nomination is approved by Parliament, his appointment as the Chairperson of EACC will give Kenya a demonstrable champion of deepening a value-based culture in our nation; and one who has a long and successful career of promoting ethics, integrity and civic duty in many different spheres of life.”

If appointed, Oginde will replace Archbishop (Emeritus) Dr Eliud Wabukala.

