EACC Boss Twalib Mbarak Tells Off Waiguru On Ksh791 Million NYS Scandal

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) boss Twalib Mbarak has asserted that the National Youth Service (NYS) case in which Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru was implicated in, will not be hastened.

Mbarak stated during his interview at Citizen TV‘s Hussein Mohammed show, News Night.

The anti-graft agency boss was responding to a tweet by Ms Waiguru which noted: “Kenyans are waiting anxiously for the truth on this matter (NYS scandal) of Kabura’s affidavit…what is Mr Mbarak’s response? What is taking them so long? Who was behind Kabura?”

Mr Mbarak was haste to note that the agency was not going to treat Governor Waiguru any different because she is a county boss.

He further added that EACC is currently dealing with a handful of other cases which are yet to be resolved but promised that she would get her feedback through the normal process.

“The case is being handled. She will get feedback through the normal process. There is no need to rush just because she is a governor. Her case is not special,” Mbarak commented.

Ms Waiguru is stated to have drafted her sixth letter to the anti-graft agency lamenting that the NYS saga had tainted her name.

In the letter, Waiguru expressed frustrations over the case which has been on for three years now.

Kabura is said to have implicated the former Cs in her affidavit, alleging that her she was informed off the massive Ksh791 million graft during her reign dubbed NYS 1.

