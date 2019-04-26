in NEWS

EACC Detectives Arrest Kidero, Ex-Chief Of Staff Over Sh68 Million Graft

Evans Kidero Arrested. [Courtesy]

Former Nairobi county governor Evans Kidero has been apprehended by the EACC detectives over Sh68 million irregular payment by the county government to a law firm.

The ex county chief was apprehended alongside his former chief of staff George Wainaina.

The Law firm has been identified as M/s Wachira Mburu, Mwangi and Co. Advocates.

According to the DPP, Noordin Haji the file of inquiry was first forwarded to his office on December 18, 2018 when they found gaps that needed further investigations.

Upon further investigations, EACC forwarded the file to the DPP on April 4, 2019.

The other suspects include; Aduma Joshua Owuor (Former acting Director Legal Affairs), John Ndirangu Kariuki (former Mayor), Paul Mutunga Mutungi (former councillor), Manasseh Karanja Kepha (Acting deputy director internal audit), Philomena Kavinya Nzuki (Principal accountant) and John Ngari of Caps Limited.

Others are accountants Ng’ang’a Mungai Ng’ang’a, Charity Muringo Ndiritu, Peterson Andrew Njiru, Ekaya Alumani, James Mimi Mbugua, Elizabeth Wanjiru, Alice Njeri Mundia and a Hannah Muthoni Kariuki who received Sh11 million.

They will face abuse of office, conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption, unlawful acquisition of public property, dealing with suspect property and money laundering charges.

Written by Eva Nyambura

