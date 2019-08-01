EABL Parent Company To Lay Off 100 Employees In Nairobi

Diageo, a London-based brewery company is set to fire over 100 staffers in its business support centre in Nairobi in cost-cutting moves.

Diageo, the parent company to East Africa Breweries Ltd (EABL), is targeting employees at the Diageo Africa Business Service Centre (ABSC), which is set to be shut down and the services outsourced.

ABSC runs financial, human resource, supply and sales and marketing services for the company, and is shared among all African countries. The company has only five such facilities globally, and its closure will bring the number down to four.

“The business services requirements and processes across Diageo Africa are changing and as such Diageo will be conducting a review of the centre to determine where best to locate technical services roles for Africa in either Europe or Asia,” the company said in a statement.

According to reports by Business Daily, the retrenchment process will be done by March next year, and will not affect EABL.

In the past one year, over 2,000 high-quality jobs have been lost in retrenchments by blue chip companies in Kenya, indicating a difficult business environment for corporates.

Among the companies that have retrenched or announced retrenchment include Bamburi Cement, Standard Chartered Bank (Kenya), Britam and Stanbic Bank.

Yesterday, reports emerged that state-owned Telkom was planning to retrench 575 employees, 75 percent of their staffers in the face of a merger with Airtel Kenya.

