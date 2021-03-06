E-Commerce Platform, Jumia Accused of Selling Counterfeit Goods, Failure to Pay Influencers

E-commerce platform Jumia has been trending on social media since yesterday. Using the hashtag #JumiaExposed, netizens have cited a number of issues contributing to negative experiences on the platform.

Among the issues raised is the sale of counterfeit goods on the platform. One user said he bought a counterfeit iPhone costing about Sh47,000 only for Jumia to reject the return of the order.

They sent me a counterfeit iPhone 8plus which cost me 47k…I returned it to them but they say ati my return reason is invalid😤😤they now indicatedelivered when I have not received the product yet #JumiaExposed pic.twitter.com/UyYkvKrq8t — Geoffrey  Kiprono (@Geoffreysaved) March 6, 2021

If you want to have a bout of high blood pressure, try buying an electronic device from Jumia even the most negligible such as a flash disk. It ends in premium tears #JumiaExposed — pharis kinyua (@kinyuapharis) March 6, 2021

I never did get around to escalating this… #JumiaExposed

Siku za mwizi ni arobaini! Enjoy the fruits of your labour! pic.twitter.com/tq0Nxq4t3e — Suzanne Karanja (@KaranjaSuzanne) March 5, 2021

Recently Jumia delivered a stereo system without cables attached to it at first I thought it was new make. I learnt that whatever was delivered to my colleague on my behalf as I was away was Bonoko. I had to look on ways to return it back. Scam. #JumiaExposed — OMUGA (@KevinOc20693317) March 5, 2021

I have never understood why people buy from Jumia. The products are marked at a premium and of poor quality #JumiaExposed — Esq. ENyankabaria (@Nyanqash) March 6, 2021

Influencers also complained of unpaid dues from Jumia, and being taken round in circles when they asked.

@SamChappatte @JumiaKenya now they realized they made bad decisions ata hawataki kulipa influencers pia. Company led by fools that one. Financial Saddists too. They will delay with ur payments n blame it on the slap that the Echesa gave to the IEBC official.#JumiaExposed

8/8. — Sire Surplus😎 (@mutua__michael) March 6, 2021

I was approached by a friend who happens to be a jumia logistics partner. They haven't been paid too, is this the end of the road for Jumia.#JumiaExposed — P .Kanini(Legal J.D)💤 (@NishPauline) March 6, 2021

JUMIA: A CASE STUDY OF UNDERMINING COMPETENCY AND HARDWORK FOR WHAT'S POPULAR AND FAVOURITISM

Last yr after Corona came, Jumia decided,Jumia decided to ditch it's Sales Agents riding on Covid effects on businesses for Influencers apparently to cut costs n stuff.

1/ — Sire Surplus😎 (@mutua__michael) March 6, 2021

Many uses have documented their experiences citing wrong delivery of items, poor return policies, failure to make refunds or pay employees and so much more.

