E-Commerce Platform, Jumia Accused of Selling Counterfeit Goods, Failure to Pay Influencers

E-commerce platform Jumia has been trending on social media since yesterday. Using the hashtag #JumiaExposed, netizens have cited a number of issues contributing to negative experiences on the platform.

Among the issues raised is the sale of counterfeit goods on the platform. One user said he bought a counterfeit iPhone costing about Sh47,000 only for Jumia to reject the return of the order.

Influencers also complained of unpaid dues from Jumia, and being taken round in circles when they asked.

Many uses have documented their experiences citing wrong delivery of items, poor return policies, failure to make refunds or pay employees and so much more.

Written by Vanessa Murrey

