Dylan Kerr Tips K’Ogalo To Beat “Poor Neighbours” In Mashemeji Derby

Dylan Kerr
Dylan Kerr (Courtesy)

Coach Dylan Kerr has tipped his former side Gor Mahia to beat AFC Leopards in the Mashemeji Derby this afternoon.

Kerr, who’s currently managing South African side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, never lost in the fixture during his reign and expects the good trend to continue today.

“Big Mashimeji game today where the mighty K’OGalo will beat our poor neighbors,” the Briton tweeted.

Read: Ex-Gor Mahia Gaffer Dylan Kerr Joins South African Side Baroka FC

Leopards are yet to get the better of their rivals in the biggest club football in Kenya since 2016.

Gor Mahia on the other hand have been on a roll, beating Leopards and bridging and surpassing the head-to-head record.

In 89 past league fixtures, Gor Mahia have won 30, three more than their Mashemejis, with 32 draws recorded.

