COVID-19: Dutch Top Flight Could Be Scrapped As Gov’t Extends Ban On Sports

The Dutch Football Association “intends not to continue” the Eredivisie season after the national government extended a ban on major events until 1 September because of coronavirus.

Ajax and AZ Alkmaar are leading the Dutch top flight level on points after 26 games, with Ajax ahead on goal difference.

Dutch football’s governing body KNVB said in a statement it “intends not to continue playing the 2019/20 competition” but will consult Uefa before making a final decision.

Earlier on Tuesday, Uefa said some European leagues could be cancelled “in special cases” because of the pandemic.

“Based on the government’s decision, the KNVB will consult with Uefa, after which the decision will be taken,” the KNVB statement continued.

“The KNVB has not yet definitively cancelled competitions because of financial difficulties in the football industry due to the corona crisis.”

Eredivisie clubs will meet on Friday “to discuss the consequences” of the decision, while training grounds will reopen “under strict conditions” so that players can train.

“It’s a massive blow for all the professional clubs at the highest level,” Dutch football journalist Marcel Van Der Kraan told BBC World Service.

“The Eredivisie was hoping they could resume. But we know it is impossible to organise matches with fans and the Prime Minister says it is not wise to do it without fans.”

