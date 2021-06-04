Dutch National Found Dead in Mombasa Apartment, Girlfriend Strapped in Car

Police are probing the death of a Dutch national in an apartment in Shanzu, Mombasa.

The remains of Herman Rouwenhorst were discovered on Friday after police responded to a distress call from a woman near Serena Beach hotel.

The woman, identified as Riziki Cherono, was found by the police tightly strapped on the steering wheel.

“She alleged that she was driven in her car to the said place from their apartment,” a police report filed at Bamburi Police Station under OB 6/4/6/2021 reads in part.

Read: German National Suspected of Killing Kenyan Girlfriend Found Dead in Mombasa

Riziki then led the officers to an apartment known as Rocco where they found Rouwenhorst on the bed with his hands and legs tied with a rope. His mouth was gagged.

“Also they established that a night guard by the Evans bleeding and unconscious,” the report continues.

The Dutch’s body has since been moved to Pandya Hospital Mortuary awaiting autopsy.

Last week, a German national identified as Krabbe Dietter Gunther was found dead in Bamburi, Mombasa County, on the ground floor of a five-storey building in Kiembeni.

Read Also: Police Hunting for German National After Girlfriend is Discovered Dead in Kilifi Apartment

The deceased disappeared when his Kenyan girlfriend, Cynthia Akinyi, 24, was found dead in their apartment in Kilifi.

The 58-year-old man is suspected to have taken his own life by jumping from the fifth floor of the building.

“The man had a fight with the woman in their house on Wednesday night. He killed her and then ran away. His body was found at around 6am on Saturday by members of the public, who then alerted the police,” Mr Taliti said.

“It has not been established if he had booked a room in the hotel before committing suicide. I am yet to get the details.”

The police are yet to establish how long the deceased had been in the country.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu