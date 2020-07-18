Dutch Lady Who Has A Child With Omar Lali Comes Into Picture As Public Inquest Into Tecra Muigai’s Death Set To Begin

Omar Lali Omar, the boyfriend to the late Keroche heiress Tecra Muigai could have been involved in a love triangle with Ms Muiga and a Dutch lady, it has emerged.

Omar is now claimed to have sired a child with the Dutch woman, who was in Naivasha between January and February in Rocky Eco Lodge. This is the same time Lali and Tecra Muigani were living in Diamond Beach Hotel in Ras-Kitau Manda Island.

This writer is informed that during that period, the Dutch lady left Naivasha for Lamu, and rented an apartment six kilometres from where Tecra and Lali were living.

Shortly after the Dutch lady arrived in Lamu, Lali left for Lamu town where Tecra followed him. Details of whether Lali had gone to see the Dutch lady or not and what transpired when Tecra followed him are still unclear.

During that period, we understand that Tecra travelled back to Naivasha for work related meetings then travelled back to Lamu for a weekend visit.

However, a lockdown was institutionalised forcing her (Tecra) to spend more time with Lali in Manda Island. The lovers spent 38 days at Diamond Beach Hotel, before relocating to Jaha Guest House at Shella village within Lamu on April 23, 2020.

On that fateful day, Tecra had decided to host a party for her friends between 3pm and 6pm, a party that never was since an ‘accident’ that left her bedridden happened that morning.

According to Omar Lali, Tecra fell on the stairs sustaining head injuries at 5.30am, and he took her to Shella Dispensary before she was transferred to King Fahd Referral Hospital Lamu where she was admitted.

Her situation worsened, and she was airlifted to Nairobi using an AMREF chopper to Nairobi Hospital. She succumbed to injuries on May 2, 2020.

A caretaker at Jaha Guesthouse said that when he went to clean the house at 7.30am on that day, there was no one in the house. He however spotted a drop of blood on the stairs base towards the second floor of the house.

Tecra’s mobile phone and laptop were on the couch while Lali’s phone was switched off. The caretaker reported the odd situation to the manager. When Lali switched on his phone, he asked them to clean the house including the blood drop as there was just a minor incident.

Pathologists reports contradicted Lali’s account of events, as they found out that Tecra had more injuries that were not related to a “fall on stairs”.

“To my opinion, this observation indicates both blunt object injury and as well as a possible fall,” government pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor noted in his report.

During the autopsy, Tabitha and Joseph Karanja, parents to Tecra, were represented by Dr Andrew Gachii who made similar observations.

“The late Tecra allegedly fell from a height. However, the numerous head injuries…are unlikely to have been caused by a single impact. There are multiple impact sites as well as deep injuries which suggest both blunt object blow injuries as well as a possible fall. This is in view of noted highly complex injuries with both focal and multi-focal pattern of injuries,” Dr Gachii.

Initially, it was claimed that Tecra had been intoxicated but a toxicology examination found no alcohol in her system.

With that, it was clear that Tecra was murdered, and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) preferred murder charges against Lali. However, the DPP withdrew the charges in the last minutes on Thursday, July 16, opting for a public inquest due to “weak evidence”.

Police investigations had heavily painted Lali as an aggressive, possessive and a jealous man who would often engage in fights and confrontations. He also relied on Tecra in most times for upkeep.

The public inquest led by prosecution counsel Eric Kadebbe will seek to answer the questions raised in the statements of the witnesses and the allegation of a love triangle.

Lali’s lawyer Mr Yusuf Abubakar, said that he believed his client was innocent.

My client has not been happy since he was accused of killing the woman he loved and whom he had some plans with, but he is happy today,” Mr Abubakar had said after the prosecution entered a nolle prosequi.

It is alleged that Lali has five daughters from three marriages including a coastal woman, a British woman and the Dutch woman.

