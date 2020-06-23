Officer Duncan Ndiema Charged With The Murder Of 13 Year Old Yassin Moyo, To Be Held At Capitol Hill Police Station

Police officer accused of killing 13 year old Yassin Moyo was on Tuesday charged with murder.

Mr Ndiema pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.

Duncan Ndiema will be held at Capitol Hill Police Station as he awaits his bail application tomorrow.

Ndiema was supposed to enter his plea two days ago but was a no-show after he exhibited COVID-19 symptoms.

According to his lawyer, Danstan Omari, the accused person underwent testing at Mbagathi Hospital.

“This being a very sensitive case, I propose we take a mention date on Tuesday if the doctors make a prescription,” he said.

The prosecution did not object to Omari’s request. Judge Daniel Ogembo deferred the plea taking to next week.

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji approved the prosecution and arrest of Ndiema on June 2.

Officer Ndiema is said to have shot the deceased in the stomach on March 30 as he watched the police officers implement the dusk till dawn curfew while perched on his balcony at their family home in Huruma, Nairobi.

He was rushed to a Nairobi hospital by neighbours but died shortly after.

A report by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) showed that 15 people have been killed by police and 31 others left with serious injuries since the onset of the dusk till dawn curfew.

