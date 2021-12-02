Duale Slams President Uhuru Over his “Sprinting” Remarks Targeting DP Ruto

Garissa Town MP Aden Duale has slammed President Uhuru Kenyatta following his remarks yesterday in Nakuru.

Addressing residents, President Uhuru made remarks believed to have targetted his Deputy William Ruto and his newly formed United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

The Head of State had accused Ruto of being over-ambitious and going so first forgetting the basics of politics which will cost him.

“Uongozi sio mpira ya kuchezwa kwa uwanja; uongozi sio sprint ni marathon. Wewe utakimbia by the time umefika pale pumzi imeisha, lakini mzee ambaye amekanyaga polepole akuje akupite ukiwa kwa bara bara,” Uhuru advised.

Duale now says Uhuru’s remarks are proof that ODM leader Raila Odinga is his favorite Presidental candidate ahead of the 2022 polls.

He however spun Uhuru’s remarks affirming that the UDA party, as well as DP Ruto, will come out victorious after the 2022 polls.

“I want to assure the president that with the energy we have and the capacity we have, we will finish this race sprinting. We are not ready for the marathon. He’d better tell the Prime Minister that these guys will sprint until August 8th, 2022,” Duale said while appearing at KTN yesternight.

The legislator further called on President Uhuru to stop using parables to endorse Raila Odinga but rather make his decision and stand known once.

“The President doesn’t need to use parables to endorse Raila Odinga. He should just say that my candidate for the 2022 elections is my elder brother Baba,” he added.

