Aden Duale Doesn’t See Anything Wrong with North Eastern Clans Negotiating Region’s Stake in Power But Does for Mt Kenya – Moses Kuria

Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has fired back at former National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale after the latter accused him of an attempt to derail Deputy President William Ruto’s ‘hustler nation agenda with selfish demands.

In an article published in the Daily Nation on Sunday, the Garissa Township MP opened up about the divisions in the Ruto camp that saw Kuria unveil his own party, Chama Cha Kazi (CCK).

Duale described Kuria and The Service Party boss Mwangi Kiunjuri as hardliners stuck to regional politics that the hustler nation’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party is opposed to.

Kuria and Kiunjuiri recently rejected calls to dissolve their parties to join UDA, insisting that they will use the outfits to negotiate ‘goodies’ for the people from the vote-rich Mount Kenya region ahead of the 2022 polls.

Top on their demand list is that their preferred presidential candidate must pick a running mate from the region.

“For us in, UDA we are moving away from the discussion that forming a government is about individual leaders. Those telling us that Ruto must get a running from Mt Kenya are, therefore, wrong. They are looking positions and we will not be drawn to that discussion. That is our point of departure with former minister Mwangi Kiunjuri and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria,” he said.

“Kuria, Kiunjuri and others are jostling for power. They want to hide behind their community and region.”

But reacting to Duale, Kuria denied the claims saying he was ‘championing the legitimate rights of the people from Mt Kenya region’.

“I have read the Sunday Nation interview with Hon Aden Duale with sadness and trepidation. His vicious attack on Hon Mwangi Kiunjuri and myself to the point of saying that I should be ashamed of myself is totally unfortunate coming from a leader of Hon Duale’s stature,” Kuria said in a Facebook post.

Kuria noted that it was hypocritical of Duale to accuse him of regional politics yet he supports negotiated democracy common in the North-Eastern region where the MP comes from.

“Duale is the Patron of the Pastoralists MPs Forum. That is OK. The problem is only when it comes to Mt Kenya region. We have had 2 by-elections in Wajir and Garissa. In both cases, Duale led his community to donate the two seats to Jubilee unopposed.

“Yet I did not see him anywhere on the ground as we battled Jubilee in Juja, Kiambaa, Rurii etc. Yet he now claims that what we are interested in are positions- Despite my public statement that I am not interested in any position,” said Kuria.

He added, “I see nothing but crying and gnashing of teeth should the likes of Duale come to 200 Kilometres radius of State House in 2022. Yesterday the Governor of Migori Okoth Obado held public meetings in his County with the Deputy President and declared that his PDP Party will form an alliance with UDA. Duale will not see that. All evil comes from Mt Kenya led parties. Very sad. I am fearful.”

