Duale Maintains Majority Leader Seat As Washiali, Mbarire Are Axed In Ongoing Jubilee Party Purge

Garissa Town MP Aden Duale does not have to worry about his place in the National Assembly.

The majority leader maintained his seat following a Jubilee Party parliamentary group meeting chaired by President Uhuru this morning.

Reports indicated that Duale was likely to be axed due to his close relations with the deputy president William Ruto.

He was apparently going to be replaced by Kipipiri MP Amos Kimunya.

As the purge within the ruling party continues, national assembly majority whip Benjamin Washiali and his deputy Cecily Mbarire were bundled out.

Filling their positions were Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe and Igembe North MP Maoka Maore respectively.

The changes are expected to be communicated to the speaker later on today.

The meeting, attended by at least 230 lawmakers also resolved to make further changes in the House Committees.

It is said that vocal Budget and Appropriations Committee chair Kimani Ichung’wa could to be replaced by Kieni MP Kanini Kega.

In an interview with NTV on Sunday, the president reiterated the need to work with members who will aid in the realization of his Big 4 agenda before the completion of his term.

“If you feel you are not going to work in tandem with my agenda then why don’t you, please, let me put someone who will help me achieve that agenda I promised Kenyans for the second time in 2017 and for the first time in 2013?” he said.

He also noted that he is in support of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and in working with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

“I have not reached out to break what we have but to extend what we have,” he said.

As a matter of fact, the head of state during the 57th Madaraka Day celebrations, said there was need to change the constitution.

Addressing the nation from State House, Kenyatta said Kenyans deserve a constitution that “will bring an end to cycles of violence that we have witnessed since 1992. One that will deepen our democratic credentials and lead to an inclusive society.”

“If we have done great things. We must not be afraid to change the system if it does not help us do this,” he said.

