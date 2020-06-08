Duale Has Failed In Leading Troops In Parliament, Should Resign – Amos Kimunya

Kipipiri Member of Parliament Amos Kimunya now says National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale has failed the loyalty test and must be kicked out in ongoing Jubilee purge.

The President Uhuru Kenyatta ally, who was recently appointed Secretary for Jubilee Joint Parliamentary Group said whereas the Garissa Township MP had done exemplary well over the seven years as majority leader as far as pushing for Jubilee party agenda in the House is concerned, he had failed in uniting MPs in the House hence lost their trust.

The former Finance Minister was speaking during an interview with K24 TV Punchline host Anne Kiguta on Sunday night.

Kimunya said that Duale, a perceived Deputy President William Ruto ally, should not wait for an imminent impeachment motion against him that has garnered 126 signatures but step down voluntarily.

The signatures to oust Daule are being collected by Kieni MP Kanini Kega.

“The title is Leader of the Majority Party. Not a Manager Leader. One of the things the leader is expected to do is bring everyone together, build consensus, harness synergies of different members, ” said Kimunya.

“We are 216 members of the Jubilee Coalition. Out of 216, if 126 are saying we don’t want you as our leader, we’ve lost our trust, then you are left with 90 which is a minority.

“So, if I was in that position myself, I would seriously reconsider. Do I have the trust of the membership that I’m supposed to lead in Parliament?”

In the last purge, Duale survived the axe that fell on majority whip Benjamin Washiali and his deputy Cecily Mbarire despite reports that he was targeted for being sympathetic to DP Ruto’s 2022 ambitions.

Filling their positions were Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe and Igembe North MP Maoka Maore respectively.

Kimunya and Kega had been touted as “perfect” replacement for the seasoned politician.

But Duale has maintained that despite the much hype on his purported removal from the plum position, the President retained him because of his track record.

Last week, Duale hit out at Kega over the impeachment plot.

Duale claimed that Kega is a known extortionist who uses ouster threats to blackmail his targets for favours.

“He is notoriously known for being the king of extortion who thrives in threats and blackmail. He has perfected the art of extortion so well that all he does is to purport to collect signatures only for him thereafter to solicit for favours from myself and my friends as a bait for withdrawal of signatures, ” said Duale.

Vowing not to bow to Kega’s threats, Duale said, “Unfortunately, we are used to his antics and threats and we are not boarding.”

“His tricks, unfortunately, has even killed the Committee on Trade one of the most important Committee in the House to which he chairs. Members cannot be led by an extortionist and as a result attendance is nearly zero and has rendered the Committee as dead as a dodo.

“…I am also aware that Hon. Kanini Kega may be also shedding tears of loss and nursing disappointment having believed in his mind that he was to be the next Majority Leader.”

The onslaughter targeted at the DP allies, pundits believe, is aimed clipping his wings hence stop him politically.

