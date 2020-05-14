National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale Changes Tune Following Changes In Senate Leadership

Aden Duale, the Majority leader in the National Assembly has sensed danger and changed his tune following the changes made in the Jubilee party senate leadership.

Duale who is known to be very vocal and an ardent supporter of Deputy President William Ruto has now changed all the profile pictures on his social media platforms to that where he is with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In an interview yesterday, May 13, 2020, Duale indicated that the President was at a point where he could not take any more cases of indiscipline in the party.

“The president has been very patient but we’ve reached a point where we cannot take any more indiscipline in the party. In fact, one of the things we are considering right now is that some of the MPs who have been acting out of turn, we are going to start a process of recalling them,” he is quoted by a local blog.

This move comes just two days after Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen was ousted and replaced by Samuel Poghisio.

Murkomen was ousted following a meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta and Senators from the Jubilee party on Monday morning.

Further, in a letter by Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, nominated Senators who snubbed the Parliamentary Group meeting by President Uhuru Kenyatta were expelled.

They included Falhada Dekow Iman, Naomi Jillo Waqo, Victor Prengei, Mary Seneta Yiane and Millicent Omanga.

According to Tuju, the senators were expelled for gross insubordination, gross misconduct since despite receiving invitation messages, they did not even bother to send apologies for not attending meeting.

“If they have any illusions that we will make the mistakes made by ODM and ANC with respect to unsuccessful expulsion of some of their members, we have learnt our lesson and are going to follow due process,” said Tuju.

The Party has also announced that it will take action against rebels in parliament including recall. The five senators will face the disciplinary committee and their fate announced in a week's time. The Jubilee party is currently facing wrangles with legislators divided on the basis of who they support. The Tanga tanga are allied to the DP while the Kieleweke support the party leader Uhuru Kenyatta.