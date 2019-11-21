DTB Signs 100 Percent SME Asset Finance Deal with Simba Corp

Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) and Simba Corporation have signed a partnership to further the bank’s asset finance business and improve on the sale of Fuso trucks in the market.

According to a statement from the dealer, DTB will provide 100 percent financing to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in their quest to own the Fuso trucks.

The SMEs will then be allowed an agreeable payment plan which will be convenient for both the bank and the SME. The move is said to be a quest to further the sale of the trucks which are trying to catch-up with Isuzu and Ashock Leyland in the market.

Simba Corporation is the sole representative for the distribution and service for a range Fuso trucks including the new FUSO FI and the popular Fuso Canter in Kenya.

Customers will, in addition, receive one-year financed comprehensive insurance cover and enjoy aftersales service from the Simba Corporation outlets across the country. They will also be assured of genuine parts from the dealer.

