DTB Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19

Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) has announced that one of its employees has tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Through a statement signed by the bank’s CEO, the case was confirmed adding that other employees have been directed to quarantine for 14 days.

“To this end, I wish to inform all our stakeholders that last week, one of our Kilifi branch staff was exposed to a suspected Covid-19 case that has now been confirmed positive. Following the initial notification, all the affected staff who were in contact with the staff member were directed to go into self-isolation for a period of 14 days,” reads the statement in part.

In addition, the CEO indicated that the Kilifi branch had closed for a period of time with the approval of the Central Bank of Kenya.

According to the statement, the bank indicated that it had fully complied with the government directives and took precautionary measures such as offering sanitizers to customers, and the employees were wearing gloves, safety masks whenever necessary.

“In line with the guidance from the authorities, we had already implemented the recommended precautionary measures at all our branches and offices. We have installed alcohol-based hand sanitizers at all our premises, provision of thermometers, gloves, safety masks, and the creation of designated isolation areas in case of incidents,” reads the statement.

It adds, “We continue to encourage customers to use our alternative banking channels and cash management options such as online banking, mobile banking, and ATMs.”

