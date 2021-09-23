DStv to Provide Open Access to Customers this Weekend, Friday 24 to Sunday 26 September

DStv is hosting an Open Weekend exclusive to customers on the DStv App from Friday 24 to Sunday 26 September 2021. The event is aimed at rewarding the growing number of customers who are using the app.

Customers on all packages will be given unrestricted access to sporting content on SuperSport channels including WWE, SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Football, SuperSport Cricket, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Golf and SuperSport Tennis among many others.

MultiChoice managing director Nancy Matimu said the DStv App has given customers an option to stream live channels or watch the latest episodes of their favourite shows.

“For one weekend only, we’re adding all of our SuperSport channels to the mix,” she said.

The Open Weekend however does not apply to SuperSport Rugby.

Among the sporting content available for streaming during the Open weekend are Premier League games Chelsea vs Manchester City (Saturday 13:30 CAT LIVE on SuperSport Premier League) and Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday 17:30 CAT LIVE on SuperSport Premier League)

La Liga matches such as Real Madrid v Villarreal (Saturday 21:00 CAT LIVE on SuperSport La Liga), Barcelona v Levante (Sunday 16:15 CAT LIVE on SuperSport La Liga) will also be available.

Other highlights include Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix and the Golf Ryder Cup, Saturday’s WWE Smackdown and the Berlin Marathon.

The Open Weekend will allow customers access to content that is exclusive to DStv Premium customers on the move through their mobile devices.

