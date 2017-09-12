DSTV Premium Subscribers to Get Showmax For Free

It seems like Multichoice and Showmax is having bringing some new offerings to consumers.

According to new updates on DSTV Now app, Showmax will soon be available to DSTV premium subscribers without any extra charges.

The app update log shows that Showmax which is normally priced at Ksh 880 per month will soon be available to top tier subscribers on DSTV for free.

The Showmax access will be through the DSTV Now app on various platforms as well as through apps on TV and set-top boxes.

Showmax is a subscription service which gives clients access to two simultaneous streams on different devices. It also also gives subscribers access to TV shows which they can download on their devices and view later.

the option to download up to 25 TV shows and movies to their smartphone or tablet for viewing later, said the company.

Showmax and DSTV are both part of the NASPERS family. It seems like Showmax will be offering live as well as video-on-demand streaming services to markets in Africa.

