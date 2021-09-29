DStv Launches Fixed Home Internet in South Africa

Multichoice has launched fixed home internet plans for users through Dstv internet.

The entertainment company launched the service as an alternative to fibre internet, especially for clients who do not have the infrastructure within their proximity.

The service has been rolled out for DStv users in South Africa.

To sign up to DStv internet, customers are given a SIM card and WiFi router to connect to a fixed wireless LTE network. DStv has partnered with MTN as its network provider.

Read: Facebook Building Robust Undersea Cable To Boost Internet Connection In Africa

“DStv Internet provides South Africans with connectivity for all their household internet requirements, giving them more convenience and choice,” Nyiko Shiburi, CEO of MultiChoice South Africa, said in a statement.

Customers will have the option of signing up to the internet package only, or bundling it up with a satellite TV subscription.

Customers can choose from three fixed internet plans of 25GB, 110GB, 220GB. The allocation comes inclusive of night-time data. Prices start from about Sh1,500.

Read: Sudan, Tanzania, Among Countries With Cheapest Internet Data Plans in Africa

DStv internet will be available to all users, even if they are not subscribers of the company’s entertainment packages.

Customers can use the DStv trusted home app to help them manage their data, perform speed tests, make payments and so forth.

It is still not clear if or when the service will be rolled out for Kenyan customers.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...