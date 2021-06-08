DStv, GOtv Subscribers to Enjoy Unrivalled EURO 2020 Viewing Experience

MultiChoice is bringing an exciting coverage line-up for the UEFA Euro 2020.

With the kickoff of the highly anticipated EURO 2020 games set to stage this Friday, football fans will have access to all the 51 matches of the tournament.

The live games will be available on DStv Compact, Compact Plus and Premium packages with select matches being available on DStv Family and on GOtv Max and Plus packages.

MultiChoice Kenya Managing director, Nancy Matimu said football fans will get additional benefits including pre and post match build up, expert analysis and commentary.

Read: SuperSport to Air Live Tokyo Olympics, EURO 2021 Games

“It is a fact that SuperSport is the home of football, and where better to connect with the Euro games than on your world of champions!” said Ms Matimu.

The European continental tournament runs from June 11 to July 11, and will take place across 11 cities in Europe in 11 different nations.

Each city will host three group stage matches and one match in the round of 16 or quarterfinals, with the exception of Saint Petersburg, which will host six group stage matches, and London, which will host two matches in the round of 16.

Wembley will also host both semi-finals (July 6-7) and the final on July 11. The stadiums will operate with limited capacity due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, varying from 20 to 50 percent depending on prevailing circumstances.

Read Also: MultiChoice Talent Factory Calls for Applications for Film and TV Training Programme

DStv and GOtv customers have a dedicated Euro 2020 channel that will broadcast the live matches of the tournament. On DStv, Channel 224will be the home of the EURO 2020 and will be available from Premium to Family packages while GOtv customers can watch the games on SuperSport Euro Channel GOtv channel 32 available on GOtv Max.

With added benefits like Swahili language options and live TV on-the-go via the DStv App, SuperSport will offer DStv customers an enhanced viewing experience of the soccer event so they can enjoy the beautiful game anytime, anywhere on any device.

An expert line-up is already determined for coverage of UEFA Euro 2020 including several pundits with European experience, among them Shaun Bartlett (FC Zurich and Charlton Athletic), Andre Arendse (Fulham and Oxford United), Matthew Booth (Rostov and Krylia Sovetov), Stanton Fredericks (FC Moscow, Grasshopper Zurich and Pierikos) and Benni McCarthy (Celta Vigo, Porto, Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United).

Also joining the line-up will be SA hero Teko Modise, four-time coach of the year Gavin Hunt, plus Sundowns assistant coach Rhulani Mokwena.

Read Also: MultiChoice Kenya Opens 10th Branch in Nyeri

The popular Master Plan magazine show which will air Sundays, at 2pm will also make a comeback with emphasis on strategic tactical analysis.

Part of the coverage includes an all-new show on YouTube – SuperTube, designed to offer a fun, engaging experience for fans including a blend of previews, reviews, analysis and fun segments in keeping with the entertaining nature of the tournament.

Online Zoom interviews with international pundits will also bring more insight on the action from Europe led by main presenters Julia Stuart, Neil Andrews and Carol Tshabalala.

The studio guests will offer a wealth of insight and opinion on the tournament as it shapes up. SuperSport’s digital offering will be extensive and will include fixtures, results, live scoring, logs and top scorers – across all platforms.

Read Also: MultiChoice Kenya Scoops Five Coveted Awards at Fourth KUZA Gala

There will be news, match previews, highlights, team and player profiles, live coverage of every match on social, plus studio clips, analysis and magazine show content.

As we countdown to Euro 2020, SuperSport will be broadcasting a 52-minute on Tuesday at 9 pm titled Whistle to Whistle.

Whistle to Whistle takes us beyond the 90 minutes of a game and shares the methodology of FIFA Ranked No 1 football team Belgium.

The documentary features Head Coach and Technical Director players Romelu Lukaku, Youri Tielemans, Eden Hazard and Thomas Meunier, former players Vincent Kompany and Philippe Albert.

The documentary will air on the SuperSport Euro channel on DStv and GOtv.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu