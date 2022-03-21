DStv, GOtv Subscribers on All Packages to Enjoy Motorsport, WWE Thrills Starting March 21

Sports lovers on DStv and GOtv can enjoy greater access to world class motorsport and WWE action beginning 21 March.

DStv fans of speed and burning rubber, will now have all access to SuperSport Motorsport (DStv 215) during an open window that will end on March 31. During this period, the channel will be available to DStv customers on all packages.

This means customers will also be able to watch the second race of the thrilling 2022 Formula 1 World Championship, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on March 27 as well as the second round of the current MotoGP World Championship, NASCAR action from the United States and so much more!

In addition, the fan-favourite WWE Channel (DStv 128 and GOtv Channel 36) will have an open window from March 31 to April 5, becoming available to customers on all DStv packages – Access Up and GOtv subscribers on Plus, Max and Supa packages.

Read: SuperSport Fans To Access All Sporting Events on DStv App Regardless of Package This Weekend

This will give more viewers the chance to see not only the weekly WWE NXT, Raw and SmackDown shows live but also the greatest event in the WWE Universe… WrestleMania!

The two-day WWE extravaganza of WrestleMania will be held at the Dome at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on April 3 and 4. The big clash that everyone is talking about is a ‘Winner Takes All’ match for the WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship, as Roman Reigns battles Brock Lesnar in one of the most eagerly-anticipated clashes.

“Roman Reigns has had the longest run as Universal Champion in WWE history,” Lesnar admitted. “But that will mean nothing when he steps into the ring to face me. I’m going to break him, take his title and leave his reputation in tatters. This will be the end of Reigns as ‘The Tribal Chief’, mark my words.”

Motorsport broadcast highlights

Sunday 27 March

19:00: Formula 1, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – LIVE on SuperSport Motorsport

22:30: NASCAR, EchoPark Automotive Texas GP – LIVE on SuperSport Motorsport

WWE broadcast highlights, 21 March – 5 April

Tuesday 22 March

02:00: WWE Raw Episode 1504 – LIVE on WWE Channel 128

Wednesday 23 March

03:00: WWE NXT Episode 661 – LIVE on WWE Channel 128

Saturday 26 March

02:00: WWE SmackDown Episode 1179 – LIVE on WWE Channel 128

Tuesday 29 March

02:00: WWE Raw Episode 1505 – LIVE on WWE Channel 128

WWE weekly programmes broadcast details, 30 March – 5 April 2022

All times CAT

Wednesday 30 March

02:00: WWE NXT Episode 662 – LIVE on WWE Channel 128

Saturday 2 April

02:00: WWE SmackDown Episode 1180 – LIVE on WWE Channel 128

Sunday 3 April

01:00: Kick-off Show – LIVE on WWE Channel 128

02:00: WrestleMania Day 1 – LIVE on WWE Channel 128

Prime time repeat: 19:00 on WWE Channel 128

Monday 4 April

01:00: Kick-off Show – LIVE on WWE Channel 128

02:00: WrestleMania Day 2 – LIVE on WWE Channel 128

Prime time repeat: 19:00 on WWE Channel 128

Tuesday 5 April

02:00: WWE Raw Episode 1506 – LIVE on WWE Channel 128

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...