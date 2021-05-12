DStv, GOtv Kids To Enjoy Fresh New Shows Throughout 2021

DStv and GOtv have announced new shows for the young and the young at heart with a new line-up set to premier each month throughout the year.

Speaking during this year’s Content Showcase, Nancy Matimu, MultiChoice Kenya Managing Director said, “The kids’ segment is an important one for us as they are part of our most loyal and demanding customers. With over 15 kids’ channels on our platforms, we strive to ensure that we keep the line-up fresh and exciting. The variety of educational and informative content available on DStv and GOtv 24 hours a day is bound to handpicked to keep the young ones glued to their screens.”

In May, Ghost Force on The Disney Channel (DStv Channel 303) for children aged six years, follows a group of junior high school friends who “team to form a secret superhero team dedicated to protecting their City.” Goldie’s Oldies on Nickelodeon (DStv Channel 305, GOtv Channel 62) is a live action sitcom that focuses on the life of teenager Goldie, whose life is turned upside down when her family moves in with their Grandpa Maury and his three ‘70 something’ roommates.

In June, Looney Tunes Cartoons on Boomerang (DStv Channel 302) brings Bugs Bunny! Daffy Duck! and all the looney toons from the classic Warner Bros. These animation characters return in Looney Tunes Cartoons as a series of new short form cartoons.





Looney Toons to Air on DSTV Starting June. [Courtesy]Read: 5 Ways to Get the Most Out of Your Showmax and DStv Subscriptions

July will see Beat Bugs on Nick Junior (DStv Channel 307) premier the Emmy-winning music-centric animated series featuring re-imagined versions of famous Beatles songs performed by popular recording artists including Jennifer Hudson, Eddie Vedder, The Shins, Robbie Williams and Pink!.

August brings Unfiltered on Nicktoons (DStv Channel 308), a new game show, where celebrities hide behind hilarious 3D animated characters and it’s up to the panel to ask questions, gather clues, and play games to correctly guess the mystery guest.

DStv and GOtv still has the best educational programing for all ages on local channels – Akili! Kids (DStv 311) and Edu Channel (DStv 316) and international channels ZooMoo (DStv 314), JimJam (DStv 310), CBeebies (DStv 306), NickJr (DStv 307), PBS Kids (DStv 313) and DaVinci (DStv 318).

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu