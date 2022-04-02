DStv, GOtv to Air 2022 FIFA Worldcup

SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv will be counting down the days to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, with the tournament set to run from 21 November to 18 December.

DStv and GOtv have exclusive Pay TV rights to provide coverage for the 2022 FIFA World Cup on the African continent.

SuperSport promises viewers an experience with crystal clear High Definition visuals, top analysts and commentators, a range of language options, and the ability to watch games on the go via the DStv App

“We are proud to be the continent’s Pay TV destination for the greatest football event in on the globe. This is just another step in our mission to deliver value to our customers through providing incomparable entertainment and making it accessible to more viewers” says Nancy Matimu, Managing Director MultiChoice Kenya.

The football content will be broadcast during the tournament in November and December and in the months leading into kick-off.

WORLD CUP DRAW

One of the major landmarks en route to the 2022 FIFA World Cup is the draw for the group stage which will be held in Doha, Qatar on the evening of Friday 1 April.

There will be 32 teams at the World Cup and they will be drawn into eight groups of four. Host nation Qatar will be in position one of Group A. The remaining 31 nations will be split into four pots based on their FIFA rankings, with the highest-ranked teams in pot one, along with Qatar.

Each four-team group can only have one nation from each of the qualifying regions, aside from Europe, which can have no more than two nations in any one group. France are the defending champions after beating Croatia in the 2018 final.

When the draw takes place there will be 29 teams assured of their spots at the tournament and three more will be decided via play-offs after the draw.

Hosts Qatar qualify automatically and will be joined by 13 teams from Europe. Twelve of those 13 will have been determined by the time of the draw, with the one outstanding berth set to come from Path A of the second round, as the Scotland v Ukraine tie was postponed to June, with the winners then facing Wales in Cardiff for a place in the tournament.

There are five guaranteed places for teams from Africa, four from each of South America and Asia, and three from CONCACAF. There are also two places given to the winners of inter-confederation play-offs in June that will feature a team from each of South America, Asia, CONCACAF and Oceania.

“The FIFA World Cup Draw is one of the great events of the football calendar, and marks the start of the countdown to the in 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar,” said FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

“Join us and a bevy of stars from the football world to conduct this procedure and celebrate all the best that the beautiful game has to offer.”h

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will kick off in Qatar with an opening match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

