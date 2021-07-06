DStv Business Introduces Revamped Packages For Commercial Customers

DStv Business has revamped its packages to cater for different business entertainment needs of its commercial segment customers.

The new and improved packages are called DStv Stay (formerly Accommodation package), DStv Play (formerly Pubs and Clubs package) and DStv Work (formerly called Office package).

According to MultiChoice Kenya managing director, Nancy Matimu, the revamped DStv Business packages are designed to connect commercial customers within different industry sectors like hotels, pubs and clubs, offices, guest houses and serviced apartments to customers growth, better cashflows and profits.

“We remain true to our brand purpose of enriching lives as a clear purpose-led and technology platform business hosting the best of local and video entertainment curated for our commercial customers. Further, DStv understands that every business has unique needs and we have made it our business to ensure that your entertainment needs are taken care of based on our customers’ feedback.”

Also present was Mike Macharia, CEO Kenya Association of Hotel Keepers and Caterers, who noted that it was about time the tourism and entertainment industries came together.

“In the earlier years, we failed to understand each other’s businesses, but you have now come up with packages that are suited to the nature of business we are in,” he said, adding that both brands were crucial in building back of the Covid-19 pandemic ravaged hospitality industry.

DStv Business packages have been tailored to suit the needs of hotels, lodges, B&Bs, pubs, clubs, restaurants and offices.

Below are additional details of the packages:

DStv Work packages offer the latest news headlines from around the world. We have expanded the offering into two distinct categories: DStv Work Essential and DStv Work Ultra

DStv Play packages will keep your restaurant, bar and club patrons entertained for hours with their favourite sports content and more. This package gives you a choice between DStv Play Basic, DStv Play Essential and DStv Play Ultra

DStv Stay packages allow you to give each of your guests a memorable in-room experience. With this package, you can choose between DStv Stay Basic, DStv Stay Essential and DStv Stay Ultra

