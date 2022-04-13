DStv Business Enhances Customer Care Accessibility with Call Centre

DStv Business has improved customer experience with the introduction of additional avenues through which customers can get assistance.

The DStv Business call center operates daily from 8am to midnight, enabling the customer service officers respond to customer queries received through various platforms including social media, emails.

The call center can be reached on +254711066550.

Armed with the smartcard number, the customers can also reach out to the customer service team via the email address kenyadstvbusiness@ke.multichoie.com.

Customers also have the option of filling the contact form accessed at https://www.dstv.com/business/en-ke/ where there is also the option of having a LIVE chat with one of the customer services representatives.

DStv Business customers can also be assisted efficiently through the company’s official social media pages and handles; @DStvKenya on Facebook and @DStv_Kenya on Twitter.

For those seeking physical assistance, they can visit the various Multichoice branches. They are located at the Greenspan Mall, Sarit Centre Mall, Junction Mall and Capital Centre in Nairobi, with one branch located in Nyeri, Mombasa, Ongata Rongai, Kisumu, Eldoret and Nakuru respectively.

The branches are open daily from 8am to 9pm on weekdays, 9am to 9pm on weekends and 9am to 5pm on public holidays. DStv Business customers can also visit MultiChoice Kenya service centers across the country.

DStv Business packages have been tailored to suit the needs of hotels, lodges, B&Bs, pubs, clubs, restaurants and offices. DStv commercial customers’ businesses are at their best with superior world-class international and local entertainment to help them make their hotel, pub, club office, serviced apartments the preferred top destination and deliver world-class entertainment.

Last year, DStv Business revamped its packages to cater to different business entertainment needs. The refreshed packages are DStv Stay targeting lodges and hotels, DStv Play targeting pubs and restaurants and the DStv Work tailormade for offices.

“We remain true to our brand purpose of enriching lives as a clear purpose-led and technology platform business hosting the best of local and video entertainment curated for our commercial customers. Further, DStv understands that every business has unique needs and we have made it our business to ensure that your entertainment needs are taken care of based on our customers’ feedback,” said Multichoice Kenya Managing Director Nancy Matimu following the revamp.

