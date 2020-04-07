DStv Announces Special Easter Pop-up Channel

MultiChoice, the company that owns DSTv, in collaboration with TBN Africa have launched a special Easter celebration pop-up channel dubbed African Easter channel, for the Easter period.

The pop-up channel will launch on DStv channel 344 on Thursday, April 9 at 3pm East African time until Monday, April 13, 2020.

African Easter channel will be available to all DStv subscribers on Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family and Access. Viewers will be also be able to watch the channel from multiple devices i.e. TV, laptop, tablet or cell phone via the DStv Now App at no additional cost.

African Easter channel’s content will entail music, sermons, documentaries and movies to suit viewers’ various spiritual needs.

Read: EDU TV Launches on DStv, Offers Subscribers Expanded Educational Content

On Thursday, the channel will launches with two hours of worship from Benjamin Dube award-winning gospel artist, Todd Dulaney’s trip through Africa and a sermon on Golgotha by Joseph Prince.

On Good Friday, apart from worship from Lebo Sekgobela, William McDowell and Joyous Celebration, the line-up will also feature some speakers on the crucifixion. Special Good Friday messages from the Catholic, Methodist and Anglican church will also be featured ending the day with a movie title’ The Apostle Peter and the Last Super’.

On Saturday, the channel will feature worshipers such as Dr Tumi, Mahalia Buchanan, Soweto Gospel Choir and Don Moen. There will also be Easter messages from Mosa Sono, Chris Mathebula and Joel Osteen followed by a short film based on the life of Mary Magdalene and an Easter Musical.

Read: Multichoice Kenya to Upgrade DSTv and GOtv at No Extra Cost

On Sunday, Ntokozo Mbambo, Khaya Mthethwa, Solly Mahlangu and Joe Mettle will lead viewers in worship. The Catholic, Anglican and Methodist churches will provide a special message and Easter Sunday service. Rivers Church and TD Jakes will also form part of the line-up, ending off with the Jesus Film.

Monday will begin with Nigerian-based international gospel artist Tim Godfrey and is dedicated to highlights form the weekend, including messages from Angus Buchan, Musa Ntinga and John Roebert.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu