DStv Adds Option Allowing Subscribers to Access Extra Movie Channels

MultiChoice has announced that from June 2021, DStv customers will be able to amp up their entertainment by adding movie channels onto their current packages at a fraction of the cost.

During the 2021 MultiChoice Kenya Content Showcase, Managing Director Nancy Matimu said the company was continuously looking for ways to create more choice and value for its customers to improve the viewing experience.

DStv customers on Compact Plus, Compact, Family and Access will be able to add M-Net Movies 1, Movies 2 or Movies 3 to access premium movies for a fraction of the cost of the package. The movies add-on service will give customers access to the latest international Animania festival movies for the entire family on M-Net Movies 1 (DStv 104).

M-Net Movies 2 (DStv 106) will release explosive action films packed with adventure and thrills on Channel 106. M-Net Movies 3 (DStv 107) will feature movie heroes and heroines either saving the day in adventure classics or inhabiting the imaginary worlds of sci-fi and fantasy.

More information on this will be announced in the coming weeks.

Customers can purchase the DStv HD decoder and dish kit for Sh. 3,999 by dialing *423#, or at any MultiChoice Kenya branch, dealer outlet or select supermarkets countrywide.

