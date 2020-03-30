in ENTERTAINMENT

A Drunk Betty Kyallo Complains About Her Job, Tells Off Critics In Live Video

K24 TV news anchor Betty Kyallo is liked and criticized in equal measure.

The mother of one has in the past been through a divorce, and very public break up from Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.

But she has since picked up the pieces, started her own business, Flair By Betty parlour, and is apparently dating.

On Saturday however, the always bubbly TV girl was live on Instagram with her producer, Serah Mwangi, and was intoxicated.

A drunk Betty started with telling off critics who think she is not good enough.

She then went after bloggers who she told to “f*** off.”

Many times people wanna bring you down. whoever is watching right now, I came from work, did my show…f**k everybody out there who thinks that betty is not good enough,” she said.

“I don’t care because i do my best and work so hard, i am a mum, not yet a wife but hopefully soon. i’m also a businesswoman so for anybody who’s gonna hate on this video and say Betty Kyallo spotted drunk f**k you!” an irked Betty continued.

Betty again told those who want her to be a role model to their children, the Up close By Betty host, said she is her child’s role model.

“They’re saying you can’t have fun because of wee ni role model. f**k that s***! i take care of my child and I’m her role model,” she said.

She also complained about the pressure that comes with the job.

Whatever blogs are gonna say about betty, f*** off. the pressure in this f***ing career is horrible!,” she lamented.

The video that has since gone viral had KoT weigh in on the issue.

Some thought Betty was right for telling off critics while others thought she was going through a difficult time but masked it with a smile.

Others made a mockery of the situation.

Here are some of the comments from netizens:

