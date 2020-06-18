Dropbox Launches New Features To Enhance Security

Dropbox just launched a series of new features which are mostly focused on your security.

These include the password manager, an access key within your files to secure documents such as your ID and Birth certificate, as well as a new way to backup your computer to your dropbox account.

The password manager is called Dropbox passwords and lets you store all your passwords in a single place just like when using a dedicated password manager such 1password or Lastpass, only that here, you use your Dropbox account credentials.

This comes after Dropbox acquired Valt , a password manager that secures your passwords with a random password represented by random images, last year.

According to Dropbox product Chief Timothy Young, password management is “one of the dominant use cases for Dropbox today.”

People have been using their Dropbox accounts to store passwords and also syncing their existing password managers with Dropbox. This necessitated the company to build its own native password management feature.

The company is also launching Dropbox vault, which is designed to be a secure place within you Dropbox for storing sensitive documents.

The vault can be secured with a six digit pin and the files will be encrypted when they are uploaded, downloaded and when on storage on the Dropbox servers.

If at any time you wish to share selected documents from the vault, you can do so without opening up your entire account, Dropbox says.

Dropbox is also introducing a function that will allow you to automatically back up folders from your PC or Mac to Dropbox. You can select which folders you would like Dropbox to back up if you wish.

The new features- passwords and vault, are currently in Beta for mobile users on Dropbox plus and the computer backup feature will soon be available for Dropbox Basic, Professional and Plus soon.

The company has also integrated Hellosign eSignature a native feature to allow you send, receive and sign documents within Dropbox. The feature will be available to all users next month.

To help you find third party apps that work with Dropbox, the company is launching the Dropbox app centre. Previously, you had to dig through your account settings to find the apps, but this new feature will have the information centralized and readily available.

Finally, Dropbox is also introducing Dropbox family. A plan that lets you have six people under one Dropbox billing plan.

