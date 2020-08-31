Drone Operators In Tanzania Now Required To Pay $100 Registration Fee Per Year In Each Province Of Operation

Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority(TCAA) requires individuals interested in registering drones in the country to obtain permits for each province they intend to deploy the aircraft, the authority’s Director General Hamza Johari has declared.

The annual registration fee for a drone in Tanzania is $100 (Ksh10,000) equivalent to Tsh (232,000).

According to Hamza, after paying the annual fee an individual is only permitted to operate the drone in only one province “Mkoa”, and not countrywide.

He said that for you to be allowed to operate the drone in another region, you will need to obtain another permit, for that particular province.

“Usajili wa Drone ni Dola 100 ambayo utalipa kila mwaka, hakuna kibali cha kurusha Drone nchi nzima ni kila Mkoa, hivyo kama umesajiliwa Dar es Salaam ukihitaji kwenda Mkoa mwingine kikazi utakuja kuomba kibali tena” said Hamza.

Tanzania tightened drone flying regulations in 2017, with the government requiring operators to obtain permission from the Ministry of Defence and National Service, as well as approval from TCAA. The regulations were adopted in December 2018.

The government said that the regulations are in line with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (Icao) and are meant to ensure proper oversight of “Unmanned Aircraft” operations for security reasons.

According to the aviation body, aircraft capable of being operated without a pilot shall not be operated except with written authorization.

Following the introduction of the new regulations, drone insurance is mandatory for all pilots in Tanzania.

Anyone flying drones for commercial purposes also needs an operator certificate and permits for the flights. Aerial photographs must be previously announced and, where appropriate, approved by security authorities.

Flying drones in national parks is prohibited.

Critics opine that the lengthy process of obtaining a permit to operate a drone in the country could discourage new operators in the technology sector.

