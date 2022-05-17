in SPORTS

Drogba, Eto’o To Grace Africities Summit In Kisumu

African football legends Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o are expected to grace the Africities Summit in Kisumu.

The continental gathering will be officially opened by the Head of State President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Drogba, who is the first African player to be inducted in the Premier League Hall of Fame will represent his country Ivory Coast.

Eto’o on the other hand will be attending in his capacity at the president of the Cameroon football body.

The two are expected to give a talk in relation to football and sports management in general.

Kenya is currently serving a FIFA suspension over government interference.

The country however remains a sporting behemoth both continentally and the world. Kenyan athletes do well in global championships.

