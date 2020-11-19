Chelsea Legend Didier Drogba Appeals For Peace In Ivory Coast Following Post Poll Unrest

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has appealed for peace in Ivory Coast following post polls unrest.

Chaos have rocked the West African nation following last month’s reelection of President Alassane Ouattara for a controversial third term.

Up to 35 people have died in the turmoil according to the BBC.

The polls were boycotted by main opposition candidates Pascal Affi N’Guessan and Henri Konan Bédié, who urged their supporters not to vote.

“On this day of the celebration of peace in our dear country, I join in all the steps and wishes in this direction. My compatriots in general and the youth in particular to whom I address myself regularly, fundamental pillar of our companies are at the heart of the matter,” said Drogba.

Drogba also expressed “his condolences to all of Côte d’Ivoire for the recent loss of life”.

“Peace, peace, nothing but peace,” concluded the 42-year-old former Ivory Coast captain.

Drogba did not cite any of the political actors in the middle of what is yet another brewing post-electoral crisis in the Cocoa growing country.

In 2010, Laurent Gbagbo, who was president at the time, refused to concede to Mr Ouattara following the election that year. This sparked a bitter civil war.

