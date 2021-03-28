Driving During Curfew Hours Could Render your Insurance Claim Invalid, Insurance Agents Warn

Motorists flouting curfew rules risk their insurance claims being rejected, the Association of Kenya Professional Insurance Agents (AKPIA) has warned.

In a notice issued on Sunday, AKPIA, a membership-based association and lobby for Professional Insurance Agents that represents the interest of its members who are insurance agents in Kenya, said only motorists with essential services authorizations are exempted from curfew rules.

The association cautioned motorists, who don’t fall in the group, to avoid driving past 8pm in five counties that were recently declared disease-infested regions and 10pm in the rest of the counties.

“Insurance Companies/Agencies/Brokers would like to inform you that driving past curfew hours without essential services authorization or valid emergency reasons could render your motor insurance claim invalid, ” the notice reads.

“Please avoid driving past 8:00PM/Curfew Hours as ordered by the government and adhere to all other GOK/ MOH COVID-19 guidelines. Kindly contact your insurance company/agent/broker for any further clarification or information.”

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday announced cessation of movement into and out of Nairobi, Kiambu, Machakos, Kajiado and Nakuru, further reviewing curfew hours in the regions to 8pm-4am.

The Head of State noted that the move was necessitated by a spike in Covid-19 infections in the devolved units in what the Ministry of Health has described as the third wave of the virus.

In his State of the Nation Address, President Kenyatta revoked all issued curfew passes and exemptions, citing abuse. He ordered the Interior and Health ministries to review existing protocols.

