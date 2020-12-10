Driver’s Recklessness Costs Matatu Owner Sh21 Million

A matatu owner, Noor Ahmed is caught up in a hard rock after he was fined Sh21 million for an accident that was caused by his reckless driver 8 years ago.

The driver, John Kariuki is said to have crushed a matatu along the Karatina-Mukurweini road in Nyeri which left the passenger paralyzed. The incident took place in October 2012.

The details of the case reveal that following the accident that left a university student, Kevin Ombagi paralyzed, the driver was asked to compensate for the damages caused but he was not able to.

Since the driver was unable to meet the compensation deal, the employer who is the owner of the matatu was forced to bear the burden.

The then 22-year-old Kevin Ombangi was a student at the United States International University (USIU) and he was left crippled.

Ombangi thus sought legal actions where together with his father, they wanted compensation for the damages caused so far and the future expenses that would be incurred due to the severity of the accident that left him paralyzed.

The father, Samuel Ongiso then filed a suit with the driver and the employer as first and second defendants.

Ongweso cited that his son’s education had been cut short as well as spending Sh3,835,512 for his son’s medical treatment locally and Sh1.8 million for his treatment in India.

A further examination report presented in court indicated that the victim had no audible speech.

“The examination revealed that the patient is conscious however with no audible speech,” said the letter dated October 2016.

The judge thus ruled that the victim be compensated with a further direction that the vehicle is auctioned to meet the demands.

