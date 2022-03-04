Driver Stabs KTDA Staffer, Wipes M-Pesa Account Clean

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have launched a manhunt for a driver who stabbed and stole money from his boss in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

Benjamin Munene Ndiang’ui is alleged to have committed the heinous act on Thursday evening.

According to the DCI, Ndiang’ui drove his boss Jane Muraguri, an employee of the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) Nairobi, to a secluded spot at ClayWorks along the busy Thika superhighway, where he stabbed her multiple times on her face.

The servant turned assailant then transferred an unspecified amount of money from his employer’s M-Pesa account before fleeing on foot, leaving behind a blood-stained kitchen knife.

The victim was rescued by a guard from BM security company.

She was rushed to Kenyatta University hospital, where she was admitted in serious condition.

Muraguri, police say, sustained serious injuries on her right eye, nostrils and mouth.

The motive of the attack is yet to be established.

