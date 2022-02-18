Driver Killed, Several Students Injured As Bandits Attack School Bus In Elgeyo Marakwet

One person died on Thursday night after gunmen attacked a school bus along Arror-Tot road at Chesuman in Kerio Valley, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Several students and teachers of Tot High School were also injured in the incident. The deceased was a bus driver.

Kahawa Tungu understands the students were attacked on their way from an academic trip in the neighbouring Baringo County. They were travelling in a convoy of three buses.

The injured students and teachers were rushed to Kapsowar Mission Hospital, Arror, Chesongoch and Mogil health facilities, for treatment.

Some of the students said to be 15 in number had bullets lodged in their bodies. Two are in critical condition.

Speaking to members of the press, Elgeyo Marakwet County police commander, Patrick Lumumba, said the bandits shot the driver before indiscriminately shooting at the bus injuring the learners and their teachers.

“Recovery efforts are ongoing and the students have been taken to various health facilities in Kerio Valley and those with serious injuries referred to Kapsowar Mission Hospital,” Lumumba said.

The police boss blamed the school administration for allowing the students to travel at night in total disregard of the insecurity in the region and the ban on night travel by students.

He said more police officers have been deployed in the area as a probe into the incident continues.

On his part, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen called out the country’s security bosses for laxity amid security threats in the volatile Baringo and neighbouring counties.

“Bwana CS @FredMatiangi and @IG_NPS I hope you are aware that earlier in the evening a convoy of 3 Buses carrying students of Tot Secondary School was attacked along Arror -Tot road. I thought you said never again? Despite your promises, NO OPERATION, NO NPR, NO PROTECTION,” the legislator said in reference to Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai.

