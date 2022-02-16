Driver Assigned to Cuban Doctors Abducted by Al-Shabaab in Mandera Found Guilty of Kidnapping

A former Mandera County Government driver charged with the kidnapping of two Cuban doctors in 2019 has been found guilty.

Isaack Robow was assigned to the two medics when they were abducted and taken to Somalia by Al-Shabaab militants.

In a ruling delivered on Wednesday, Milimani Law Courts Magistrate Martha Nanzushi said the court was convinced beyond reasonable doubt that the driver was actively involved in the kidnapping of Landy Rodriguez, a surgeon and Herera Correa, a general physician.

“After evaluating the evidence on record, I find the prosecution has proved the charges against the accused person herein and l convict him accordingly under section 215 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC),” Nanzushi ruled.

In the case, the prosecution told the court that the accused handed the doctors to the terrorists on April 12, 2019, while driving them to Mandera Referral Hospital while using a government vehicle.

The doctors were ambushed by gunmen in two Probox vehicles who blocked their way before opening fire.

One of the police officers guarding the medics was killed instantly while another escaped with injuries.

The doctors were released months later after negotiations with their abductors. The talks were reportedly initiated by local elders.

The abducted doctors were among 100 Cuban specialists who arrived in the country in June 2018 in a deal between the Ministry of Health and the Cuban government.

