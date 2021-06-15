in SPORTS

Drink Water! Cristiano Ronaldo Shouts As He Angrily Removes Coca-Cola Bottles

cristiano
Juventus Player Cristiano Ronaldo. [Courtesy]

Cristiano Ronaldo was in no mood to entertain Coca-Cola bottles in front of him before a Euro 2020 official pressor on Monday.

Known for his strict fitness regime that has kept him in top form at 36, the Portugal skipper instead shouted “drink water.”

Portugal, who are the Euro defending champions, take on Hungary in their Group H opener on Tuesday.

Entering the game’s official press conference, the Juventus star noticed a couple of Coca-Cola bottles on display in front of him, and before he could settle down, he pushed them aside.

Ronaldo, a fitness freak, then lifted a bottle of while shouting “drink water” while disdainfully mentioning Coca-Cola.

Coca ColaCristiano Ronaldo

