Drama As Woman Lectures Ruto, Drums Up Support for Raila at Kenya Kwanza Rally [Video]

There was drama at a Kenya Kwanza rally in Kitui on Thursday after a speaker lectured Deputy President William Ruto over unfulfilled funds promise.

The woman only identified as Anastacia claimed that youth and women groups from the region were yet to receive a share of Ruto’s goodies, despite an earlier commitment.

Anastacia, who introduced herself as a grassroots mobiliser, didn’t mince her words as she called on the presidential hopeful to honour his promise to locals.

“Nachukua hii nafasi kumkaribisha naibu wa rais Mutitu. Ningependa kuongelelea mambo ya sacco ambayo Ruto amezungumzia hapa. Alipeana pesa Zombe lakini haikufukia wana Bodaboda Wangu na tunataka hio pesa iwafikie ndio tuanza kuongelea mambo yako. Pili wamama wangu walienda all the way to Zombe na hawakupata hio pesa ulipeana huko. Kwa hivyo tunasema uwachie akina mama pesa yao hapa…” she has said.

Read Also: Boni Khalwale Criticized for Allegedly Pocketing Money Donated to Kakamega Residents by DP Ruto

Loosely translated, “I want to welcome the Deputy President to Mutitu. I would like to speak about the issue on Saccos the DP has just talked about. Our Bodaboda operators are yet to receive the money you gave in Zombe. We want the money before we start talking about your candidature. Two, our women group also went all the way to Zombe but didn’t get the money. So, we want you to give them their share here.”

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the woman went on to declare her support for Ruto’s rival, Raila Odinga, who is vying for the presidency under the Azimio la Umoja movement.

Read Also: Ruto Could Be President in Future if he Toes the Line – Uhuru Says As He Endorses Raila

The remarks, however, didn’t sit well with a section of the crowd who jeered her as Ruto looked on.

Before she could finish, the microphone was snatched from her forcing her to leave the stage in protest.

Soon after, Ruto took over the microphone, promising to follow up on the issues raised by Anastacia.

“I want to thank you for welcoming us here. We love you so much. It is okay for the lady to raise her issues and we shall look into them and rectify them where possible. I am here. Is there any other problem?” the DP posed.

Read Also: Keep Your Money, We Want DP Ruto’s Wheelbarrows – Section Of Luo Youth Tell Raila Odinga

He added: “I hope we are in agreement. The groups should also meet with their leaders to sort out the grievances.”

The Kenya Kwanza team was in the region to popularize the alliance that also comprises party leaders Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) and Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) ahead of the August polls.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...