Drama As Police Arrest 86 People Partying At SEBS Bar In Nakuru During Curfew Hours

Police officers in Nakuru are holding 86 people who were arrested partying at a Nakuru bar on Saturday night in total disregard of the dusk to dawn curfew and other measures aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19.

Reports indicate that the individuals were part of more than 500 patrons who were busted at the SEBS bar in Nakuru town around 12.30am.

Police had a rough time arresting the individuals as they fought back.

They reportedly attacked the cops with beer bottles as they attempted to escape arrest.

Read: Tens Arrested At Likoni Ferry Crossing For Flouting Covid-19 Rules

Overwhelmed, the police officers lobbed teargas at the patrons leading to arrest of some of them as others escaped through the windows on the first floor before fleeing the scene.

Those arrested were carted off to various police stations within the city.

They are set to be arraigned in court on Monday with police officers saying the bar’s license will be revoked.

Elsewhere in Mombasa, law enforcement agencies and the county inspectorate arrested 35 people on Saturday night for flouting curfew rules.

In the operation led by Governor Ali Hassan Joho, the individuals were arrested at a popular Shisha den popularly known as the “Escape” and taken into custody.

Covid-19: Governor Joho last night led a raid at popular joints in Mombasa pic.twitter.com/dD9hix3sjc — Nation Africa (@NationAfrica) November 8, 2020

Read Also: Governors Want Curfew Revised To 9 pm To Help Curb Spread Of Coronavirus

This comes barely a week after President Uhuru Kenyatta reviewed curfew hours from 11pm-4am to 10pm-4am.

In a state of the nation address on Wednesday, the President directed that all bars and restaurants close by 9pm as part of efforts to flatten the Covid-19 curve.

Police were directed to enforce all Covid-29 protocols including mandatory wearing of face masks without fear or favour

Those found contravening the guidelines, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai said, will be fined Sh20,000 on the spot.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu