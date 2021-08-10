Drama at LSK Offices as Rival Factions Clash Over Access to Premises

There was a standoff at the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) offices along Gitanga Road after factions led by Nelson Havi and CEO Mercy Wambua clashed.

Reports indicate that the two groups clashed over access to the premises.

In a video shared online by President Havi, cops can be seen accessing into the offices.

Police officers breaking into the offices of the Law Society of Kenya. The impunity of this administration! ^POLSK pic.twitter.com/rxN90kSJM4 — Nelson Havi (@NelsonHavi) August 10, 2021

Last week, Havi accused Muthangari Police Station OCS of interfering in the internal affairs of the organisation.

According to Havi, the OCS has been stationing two officers at the premises under strange circumstances.

The LSK president claimed that the officers stopped officials from holding a meeting after they locked one of the boardrooms.

“What really, is the interest of the OCS Muthangari Police Station in the internal affairs of the Law Society of Kenya? These officers are permanently stationed at the LSK Headquarters on orders from “above,” said Havi.

“Today, they locked up the Board Room and prevented the holding of a lawful meeting at the Headquarters of the Law Society of Kenya.”

Today, they locked up the Board Room and prevented the holding of a lawful meeting at the Headquarters of the Law Society of Kenya. ^POLSK pic.twitter.com/9CCwPIdSc9 — Nelson Havi (@NelsonHavi) August 2, 2021

Wambua and Havi have been at each others throats for a while over control of the body.

In July, the body shortlisted three candidates to take over the position currently held by Wambua.

In June, Ms Wambua was sent on compulsory leave to pave way for the selection of her replacement after 118 members nodded to the move against 16 who stood with her.

A week prior to the shortlisting Wambua had the LSK President arrested over alleged assault.

She accused Havi of getting physical and injuring her right arm and finger during the altercation.

But according to Havi, Wambua who was two weeks ago sent on compulsory leave, interrupted his meeting with the intention of recording the proceedings.

